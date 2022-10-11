City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is facing a lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash two years ago.

On Dec. 2, 2020, Mishawaka Police pursued a suspect after seeing a door that had been kicked in at a nearby home. After giving chase for less than a minute, officers say the suspect’s vehicle hit a car at E. 13th Street and Spring Street.

That collision claimed the lives of Elizabeth Johnson-Neher, 18, of Mishawaka and Clayton McClish, 19, of Osceola.

Now, Johnson-Neher’s parents are filing suit, claiming the Mishawaka Police Department’s pursuit was a “careless and negligent act.”

They’re asking the city to pay damages for the death of their daughter and the distress it has caused their family.

