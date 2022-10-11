Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen man has died after drowning in Lake Michigan over the weekend.

Douglas Tolle, 56, was taking a kite surfing lesson near Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County Saturday evening. The department of natural resources says Tolle began struggling in the water and was unconscious when others reached him.

Tolle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries Monday afternoon.

The preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest due to drowning.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by Michigan City Police, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan City Fire Department.

