Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in LaPorte County

(WCAX)
By Carli Luca
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen man has died after drowning in Lake Michigan over the weekend.

Douglas Tolle, 56, was taking a kite surfing lesson near Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County Saturday evening. The department of natural resources says Tolle began struggling in the water and was unconscious when others reached him.

Tolle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries Monday afternoon.

The preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest due to drowning.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by Michigan City Police, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan City Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
A fire caused a Porter Township home to explode Sunday morning.
Fire leads to home exploding in Cass County
17-year-old shot Sunday night in St. Joseph County; search for suspect continues

Latest News

City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Itchy skin, bruises, flat feet
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Itchy skin, bruises, flat feet
Police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the Quality Inn on S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports...
Police investigating after man shot at Quality Inn in Roseland