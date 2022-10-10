Tuesday is deadline for voter registration in Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11!

You can check your status by visiting indianavoters.com. In-person early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, and will remain open until Nov. 7.

All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person, but just make sure you have a valid photo ID on hand.

To find locations and hours for early voting for your county, click here.

MORE ELECTION INFORMATION:

Registration deadlines

Absentee ballot deadlines

Voting deadlines

