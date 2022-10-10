Tuesday is deadline for voter registration in Indiana
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
(WNDU) - Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11!
You can check your status by visiting indianavoters.com. In-person early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, and will remain open until Nov. 7.
All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person, but just make sure you have a valid photo ID on hand.
To find locations and hours for early voting for your county, click here.
MORE ELECTION INFORMATION:
Registration deadlines
- In-person at local election office: Oct 11
- Online: Oct 11 by 11:59 p.m.
- By mail (postmarked by): Oct 11
Absentee ballot deadlines
- Request ballot (received by): Oct 27 by 11:59 p.m.
- Return ballot by mail (received by): Nov 8 by 6:00 p.m.
- Return ballot in person: Nov 8 by 6:00 p.m.
Voting deadlines
