Tuesday is deadline for voter registration in Indiana

(WNDU) - Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11!

You can check your status by visiting indianavoters.com. In-person early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, and will remain open until Nov. 7.

All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person, but just make sure you have a valid photo ID on hand.

To find locations and hours for early voting for your county, click here.

MORE ELECTION INFORMATION:

Registration deadlines

Absentee ballot deadlines

Voting deadlines

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.