TCU employees spend Monday volunteering as part of ‘Day of Giving’

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 700 Teachers Credit Union (TCU) employees volunteered in communities across Indiana for the credit union’s “Day of Giving.”

TCU team members in South Bend worked with several local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Goodwill Industries, and Pet Refuge.

Employees also went out to Howard Park to help City of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts with some maintenance projects, as well as getting the ice rink prepared for winter.

“I feel like a good company should always give care to the community you lead, that you call home,” says Matheus Santiago, retail management trainee at TCU. “And TCU is nothing without the people of Indiana. TCU is nothing without this community. We have to be grateful for everything they do for us. It’s apart of our mission to serve the community, and Teachers Credit Union is different because we care a lot for the people. We’re not just a banking service, we also care about the community as a whole. So, it’s amazing to be here.”

This was the credit union’s first year back to hosting this event after the pandemic.

