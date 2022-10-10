Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail.

Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys. Now, that information will be collected online to allow the DNR to track data in real-time.

Hunters can register a deer kill on the DNR app or on their website. Deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, a processer or taxidermist.

“We are asking for the date the animal is harvested, the county it was harvested in, and to drop a pin on a map and then what season it was harvested in,” said Bill Scullon, Field Operations Manager of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “Cell coverage is the biggest concern most people have. For some places in the U.P., this may be the biggest issue. This is the first year this regulation has come out, so we will have a lot of grace on how we look at how people are able to accommodate the new regulation.”

Those who do not register a deer will be given a misdemeanor.

So far, more than 24,000 deer have been registered in the state this season.

