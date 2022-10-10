Prayers for peace; Local church celebrates Our Lady of the Rosary

Father Glenn Kohrman prays the rosary during the Our Lady of the Rosary celebration at Holy...
Father Glenn Kohrman prays the rosary during the Our Lady of the Rosary celebration at Holy Family Catholic Church.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 9, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Praying for peace.

Parishioners gathered at Holy Family Catholic Church to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.

All across the nation, churches participated in Rosary Coast to Coast, an event focused on coming together and praying for the end of violence and the promotion of brotherly love.

In the garden in front of Holy Family, Father Glenn Kohrman led those in attendance in prayer, standing and kneeling in solidarity with those currently experiencing hardship.

“The idea is everybody who wanted to participate in this, and we were a registered site for the Coast to Coast Rosary, to pray the Rosary together as a people, praying for the strengthening of families and the healing of our nation,” said Father Glenn Kohrman, Pastor at Holy Family Catholic Church. “To try to really pray for peace and heal all the division that exists in our world today. That’s really what it’s all about, is trying to help us realize how important it is to live as brothers and sisters and to pray for that.”

Father Kohrman also stressed the importance of compassion and wanted to remind people to treat others as they wish to be treated.

