Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A portion of Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County is closed this week.

The highway is closed between John Beers Road and St. Joseph Avenue. The closure will last around one week to complete the installation of new utilities for new building construction.

There will be a detour in place for the duration of the closure.

