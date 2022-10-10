Open-Air Market welcomes families for early Halloween celebration

Local vendors share a laugh with a family during the Bridgman Open Air Halloween Market on...
Local vendors share a laugh with a family during the Bridgman Open Air Halloween Market on Sunday.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Shop and scare!

The Bridgman Open-Air Market held its second annual Halloween Market.

Around 40 craft and food vendors gathered outside the United Federal Credit Union to peddle fall-themed wares, local produce, and handmade goods.

“Today is our Halloween event,” said Nick Schmidt, market manager for the Bridgman Open-Air Market. “It’s just a fun event we do every year. We started it last year, and it was a big hit, so we decided to do it again this year, and it’s been even better.”

The market also had a costume contest, a booth decorating contest, and trick-or-treating for the kids.

The organizers started the Halloween Market last year because they wanted to hold a special event focused on the kids.

“We all love Halloween and the harvest,” said Diana Shafer, a board member for the Bridgman Open-Air Halloween Market. “We’re in a great area for all of that, and we have a lot of traffic through here, and we thought, let’s have something for the kids.”

The Bridgman Open Air Market started in 2017 and is open every Sunday from mid-May through mid-October.

