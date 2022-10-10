Michigan City officials investigating pair of early Sunday house fires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City fire officials are investigating a pair of house fires that happened early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were first called to a home on Ohio Street around 3:30.

About 45 minutes into fighting that fire.

They were called to another house fire along East Home Street.

The fire department is not releasing further information.

But said both fires are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.