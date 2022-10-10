Michiana businessman receives St. Joseph County ‘Good Scout Award’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana businessman received the St. Joseph County “Good Scout Award” Monday.

Mike Leep, Sr. of the Gurley Leep Automotive Family received the award from the Boy Scouts of America LaSalle Council #165.

The award is presented to extraordinary community leaders for outstanding contributions to the quality of life in their community.

“Were here to celebrate the Boy Scouts of America,” Leep said. “It’s been a great year for them. There’s over 3,000 kids in the program, and our job is to be able to support them.”

“So, we’re here for two reasons,” said John Cary, scout executive/CEO of the BSA LaSalle Council. “This is our second annual St. Joseph County ‘Good Scout Award,’ where we honor a member of the local community for their contributions to both their professional loves and, most importantly, their civic lives through St. Joe County Mike Leep and the Gurley Leep Automotive Family have been supporters of local scout activities for many years and a sponsor of all pinewood derby cars given to new scouts.”

Monday’s luncheon benefitted several scouting programs.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.