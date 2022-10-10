Meet Goshen College’s new mascot

Meet Dash! The new mascot for Goshen College!(Goshen College)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a graduate or current student at Goshen College you may want to know about your school’s new mascot!

Meet Dash! The black squirrel is coming to campus!

The college unveiled the new mascot during homecoming weekend on Friday. You’ll be able to see Dash at athletic and community events!

75 percent of students, alumni, and employees were in favor of the squirrel becoming the new mascot. Dash’s favorite food? Nuts, of course!

And the Chief’s favorite ice cream flavor?

Peanut butter!

