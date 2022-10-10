Meet Goshen College’s new mascot

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a graduate or current student at Goshen College you may want to know about your school’s new mascot!

Meet Dash! The black squirrel is coming to campus!

The college unveiled the new mascot during homecoming weekend on Friday. You’ll be able to see Dash at athletic and community events!

75 percent of students, alumni, and employees were in favor of the squirrel becoming the new mascot. Dash’s favorite food? Nuts, of course!

And the Chief’s favorite ice cream flavor?

Peanut butter!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.