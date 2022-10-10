Man sentenced to 55 years in prison in Cheers Pub homicide

Michael Miles has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the Cheers Pub homicide.
Michael Miles has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the Cheers Pub homicide.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect involved in a 2021 deadly shooting received his sentence on Monday.

Michael Miles is sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr. at Cheers Pub last December.

Miles and Saenz Jr. reportedly got into a fight inside the pub, before Miles pulled out a handgun and shot Saenz Jr. in the chest.

The pub closed its doors following the incident but has since resumed normal operations.

Miles has already served more than 6 months in prison.

