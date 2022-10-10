Man sentenced to 55 years in prison in Cheers Pub homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect involved in a 2021 deadly shooting received his sentence on Monday.

Michael Miles is sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr. at Cheers Pub last December.

Miles and Saenz Jr. reportedly got into a fight inside the pub, before Miles pulled out a handgun and shot Saenz Jr. in the chest.

The pub closed its doors following the incident but has since resumed normal operations.

Miles has already served more than 6 months in prison.

