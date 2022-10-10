Local business gears up for fall events

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A local business is gearing up for some exciting events.

The Union, Wellness Boutique opened about a year ago in Plymouth.

The studio offers an intimate space for exercise, health coaching and energy healing.

Next Monday, they are hosting a special event in collaboration with Fat Katz Lakeside Bar and Grill in Plymouth.

“We’re doing a Vino and Vinyasa, which is fancy for wine and yoga,” said owner Sandy Orsund. “We’re just going to do yoga together and then end the evening with a glass of wine and just socialize and spend some time together out at Fat Katz.”

If you’re interested in this event or any others hosted by The Union, Wellness Boutique, you can register online by visiting their website.

