Indiana Republican Party files lawsuit against members of St. Joe Common Council

Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the Indiana Republican Party, St. Joseph County Republican Party, and Thomas Dixon, in his capacity as the Republican member of the St. Joseph County Election Board, filed a lawsuit against members of the St. Joseph Common Council.

The Republicans filed the lawsuit against Board Members Rita Glenn and Charles Leone, Democrats.

This comes after a lengthy debate between the two parties in St. Joseph County on election safety.

“Last week, the Democrat members of the St. Joseph County Election Board failed the citizens of their county by making the egregious decision to eliminate all bipartisan safeguards surrounding absentee ballots,” stated Indiana Republican Chairman, Kyle Hupfer, in a press release. “This is an affront to free, fair, and transparent elections, and should immediately be reversed by the courts.”

