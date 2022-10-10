IHSAA announces 2022 sectional football matchups

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the matchups for the sectional round of the state football playoffs Sunday.

These are the first round sectional matchups featuring teams from the 16 News Now viewing area:

Class 6A, Sectional 2 (Oct. 28):

Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Penn

Elkhart at Warsaw

Class 5A, Sectional 10 (Oct. 28):

Valparaiso at LaPorte

Chesterton at Michigan City

Class 5A, Sectional 11 (Oct. 28):

Concord at Goshen

South Bend Adams at Mishawaka

Class 4A, Sectional 17 (Oct. 21):

Lowell at Culver Academy

Kankakee Valley at New Prairie

Gary West at Hobart

Highland at East Chicago Central

Class 4A, Sectional 18 (Oct. 21):

Wawasee at Logansport

Northridge at South Bend Riley

NorthWood at South Bend Washington

South Bend St. Joseph at Plymouth

Class 3A, Sectional 26 (Oct. 21):

Mishawaka Marian at West Noble

Lakeland at Knox

South Bend Clay at Jimtown

Fairfield at John Glenn

Class 3A, Sectional 28 (Oct. 21):

Indianapolis Chatard at Northwestern

Hamilton Heights at Maconaquah

Guerin Catholic at Oak Hill

Tippecanoe Valley at Peru

Class 2A, Sectional 33 (Oct. 21):

Whiting at LaVille

Wheeler at Bremen

Hammond Noll at Lake Station

Andrean at winner of Whiting/LaVille

Class 2A, Sectional 34 (Oct. 21):

Winamac at Lafayette Central Catholic

Rochester at Seeger

Benton Central at Delphi

Lewis Cass at winner of Winamac/Lafayette Central Catholic

Class 1A, Sectional 41 (Oct. 21):

Bowman Academy at South Central (Union Mills)

North Newton at Culver

Triton at Pioneer

North Judson at South Newton

Class 1A, Sectional 43 (Oct. 21):

Frontier at Taylor

West Central at Caston

Tri-County at Tri-Central

Carroll (Flora) at North White

