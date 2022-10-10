IHSAA announces 2022 sectional football matchups
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the matchups for the sectional round of the state football playoffs Sunday.
These are the first round sectional matchups featuring teams from the 16 News Now viewing area:
Class 6A, Sectional 2 (Oct. 28):
Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Penn
Elkhart at Warsaw
Class 5A, Sectional 10 (Oct. 28):
Valparaiso at LaPorte
Chesterton at Michigan City
Class 5A, Sectional 11 (Oct. 28):
Concord at Goshen
South Bend Adams at Mishawaka
Class 4A, Sectional 17 (Oct. 21):
Lowell at Culver Academy
Kankakee Valley at New Prairie
Gary West at Hobart
Highland at East Chicago Central
Class 4A, Sectional 18 (Oct. 21):
Wawasee at Logansport
Northridge at South Bend Riley
NorthWood at South Bend Washington
South Bend St. Joseph at Plymouth
Class 3A, Sectional 26 (Oct. 21):
Mishawaka Marian at West Noble
Lakeland at Knox
South Bend Clay at Jimtown
Fairfield at John Glenn
Class 3A, Sectional 28 (Oct. 21):
Indianapolis Chatard at Northwestern
Hamilton Heights at Maconaquah
Guerin Catholic at Oak Hill
Tippecanoe Valley at Peru
Class 2A, Sectional 33 (Oct. 21):
Whiting at LaVille
Wheeler at Bremen
Hammond Noll at Lake Station
Andrean at winner of Whiting/LaVille
Class 2A, Sectional 34 (Oct. 21):
Winamac at Lafayette Central Catholic
Rochester at Seeger
Benton Central at Delphi
Lewis Cass at winner of Winamac/Lafayette Central Catholic
Class 1A, Sectional 41 (Oct. 21):
Bowman Academy at South Central (Union Mills)
North Newton at Culver
Triton at Pioneer
North Judson at South Newton
Class 1A, Sectional 43 (Oct. 21):
Frontier at Taylor
West Central at Caston
Tri-County at Tri-Central
Carroll (Flora) at North White
