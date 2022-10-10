Gov. Holcomb returns from European economic development trip

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is back in the Hoosier state after a week-long economic development trip to Europe.

The trip started in Germany for an energy-focused roundtable. The point of which was to discuss the ongoing energy transition across Europe and the United States.

Holcomb then proceeded to visit Switzerland to meet with officials with Dormakaba, a future-focused, global safety solutions company operated in Indianapolis.

“Europe is one of Indiana’s top trading and foreign investment partners, accounting for nearly half of the 1,050 global businesses operating here,” said Gov. Holcomb in a press release. “Our global partnerships extend far beyond the numbers. Germany and Switzerland in particular, have been long-standing partners and friends of Indiana for many decades. As we face new global events and economic challenges, these international partnerships are more important than ever, and I look forward to working with our German and Swiss friends to advance disruption and innovation in tomorrow’s economy.”

Holcomb’s international trip is his 13th as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland.

