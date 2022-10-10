Gov. Holcomb returns from European economic development trip

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is back in the Hoosier state after a week-long economic development trip to Europe.

The trip started in Germany for an energy-focused roundtable. The point of which was to discuss the ongoing energy transition across Europe and the United States.

Holcomb then proceeded to visit Switzerland to meet with officials with Dormakaba, a future-focused, global safety solutions company operated in Indianapolis.

“Europe is one of Indiana’s top trading and foreign investment partners, accounting for nearly half of the 1,050 global businesses operating here,” said Gov. Holcomb in a press release. “Our global partnerships extend far beyond the numbers. Germany and Switzerland in particular, have been long-standing partners and friends of Indiana for many decades. As we face new global events and economic challenges, these international partnerships are more important than ever, and I look forward to working with our German and Swiss friends to advance disruption and innovation in tomorrow’s economy.”

Holcomb’s international trip is his 13th as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
A fire caused a Porter Township home to explode Sunday morning.
Fire leads to home exploding in Cass County
The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership......
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
Indiana high school soccer sectional champions crowned Saturday

Latest News

Meet Goshen College's new mascot
Meet Goshen College's new mascot
Pyne shines in Shamrock Series win.
Pyne shines in Shamrock Series win
Irish Women's Basketball season tips off in less than a month
Irish Women's Basketball season tips off in less than a month
The award is presented to extraordinary community leaders for outstanding contributions to the...
Michiana businessman receives St. Joseph County ‘Good Scout Award’