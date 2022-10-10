First Alert Forecast: Sunny Monday, Showers and a Chill Through the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A calm and cool morning. With the rays of sunshine coming up we will begin to warm up. Highs will be a few degrees above average for this time of year. High of near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies. High of 70 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Turning cooler fast as the sun sets across the area. Temperatures fall into the 50s quickly through the evening. Mostly clear skies with some clouds increasing as we approach the morning. Lows will drop into the lower 40s again. Low of 46 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We begin with a calm morning. Very cool with temperatures in the 40s early. Then we see clouds increase through the morning and into the early afternoon. A few light showers are possible later in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s in the afternoon. It will turn breezy with winds gusting into the 20s and 30s by the afternoon and evening. Later in the evening periods of showers are likely into the overnight hours as well. High of 74 degrees. Winds S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The winds of change will blow on Wednesday. We will remain mostly cloudy and mild throughout the day. On and off periods of showers are likely. By the evening the winds maximize as we could see some wind gusts to 40 miles per hour. Showers are likely through the evening as the cold front moves through Michiana. Overnight and into Thursday the temperatures will slide down. Much cooler through the middle of the month. High of 70 degrees. Winds W 10-20 mph.

LONG RANGE: After the front causes those temperatures to slide. Highs go from the 70s to the middle 50s during the day on Thursday. It will stay much cooler, and below average through the middle of the month. It looks like a few colder days will be ahead into next week. A reinforcing shot of some chilly air will bring in the chance for highs in the 40s and the potential for some lake enhanced rain showers with the possibility of a few wet snowflakes mixing in next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

