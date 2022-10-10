Fire leads to home exploding in Cass County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Cass County homeowner was seriously hurt after his home exploded Sunday morning.

Police and fire were called to the 67000 block of Valley Road in Porter Township shortly before 9 a.m. on a report of a house fire.

The fire led to the home exploding.

The home’s owner, 53-year-old Daniel Held of white pigeon was found outside the residence with injuries.

Neighbors rendered aid until paramedics arrived on scene.

Held was flown to bronson hospital in Kalamazoo.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor but the fire’s cause is under investigation.

