COURT DOCS: Fort Wayne Mayor admits to having ‘too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser’ before crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Mayor Tom Henry, who was arrested over the weekend following a drunk driving crash, has now been formally charged after documents say he admitted that he had too much to drink at an area fundraiser.

On Sunday, WPTA obtained documentation concerning Mayor Henry’s arrest that shows the his blood alcohol content registered at .152 percent at the time of the crash, nearly two times the legal limit of .08 percent.

Online court records on Monday now show that he is being charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. During his initial hearing Monday afternoon, he pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated. His drivers license was also suspended and his sentencing is set for Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

A probable cause document filed in the case says police were called around 10:23 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, in regards to a crash.

The document says Henry said he had “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser and should not have given a friend a ride home.” It says he was driving his wife and mother-in-law when he drove left of center and struck another car. The woman who was driving that car was not injured.

The officer who made the report says he observed Henry swaying, had watery and bloodshot eyes, had slurred speech, and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It also notes that he was argumentative. In an interview with police, documents say he said he was drinking wine at the Civic Theater in downtown Fort Wayne.

After issuing a written statement Sunday afternoon apologizing for the incident, Henry read prepared remarks at his office in Citizens Square.

Mayor Henry, a Democrat, is currently serving his fourth term leading the city. He announced this summer that he is seeking a fifth term. Henry, 70, has held the mayoral post since Jan. 1, 2008. He served in a two-decade period prior to that on the Fort Wayne City Council.

