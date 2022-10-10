2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!

Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still has a lot of energy and loves going on walks! And while she is petite, Sarah says Tiny Tina is quite muscular!

She does well with kids at the shelter and would be a perfect fit for a family that is looking for a sweet companion.

If you would like to adopt Tiny Tina or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726.

You can also visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka or log onto humancesocietystjc.org.

