17-year-old shot Sunday night in St. Joseph County; search for suspect continues

(KCTV5 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Sunday night.

Police were called around 8:10 p.m. after a shooting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the shooting happened outside of a home in the 54000 block of Fir Road following an argument between the 17-year-old victim and a 19-year-old.

The 17-year-old victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The victim and other witnesses identified the 19-year-old shooting suspect. While officers were initially headed to the emergency room, the suspect called 911 and spoke with dispatchers for a short time.

St. Joseph County Police detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and are working with both the Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department as they continue to search for the suspect.

