Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion

A South Bend designer, who says fashion saved his life, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through fashion when he headlined the Forecast of Fashion show back in July.

The show raised money to provide mental health services for those going through homelessness. Styles said he was in that dark place once, but his family and love for designing kept him from taking his own life back in 2016.

He talked about the role fashion played in giving himself a second chance, while showing off some of his latest designs.

“I went through some depression for about two years. I lost a job that I thought was going to be my career. After that, I kind of poured myself into making clothing. I taught myself how to sew and now I make all these extravagant dresses,” White said.

