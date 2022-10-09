Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A South Bend designer, who says fashion saved his life, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through fashion when he headlined the Forecast of Fashion show back in July.

The show raised money to provide mental health services for those going through homelessness. Styles said he was in that dark place once, but his family and love for designing kept him from taking his own life back in 2016.

He talked about the role fashion played in giving himself a second chance, while showing off some of his latest designs.

“I went through some depression for about two years. I lost a job that I thought was going to be my career. After that, I kind of poured myself into making clothing. I taught myself how to sew and now I make all these extravagant dresses,” White said.

Check out some of his latest works here.

Find our full feature on his story here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership......
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
Penn High School volleyball coach suspended
Friday Night Football: Week 8 scores and highlights
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
The Notre Dame football team unveiled the latest rendition of its Shamrock Series uniforms on...
Shamrock Series means special uniforms for Notre Dame, BYU

Latest News

Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion
As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert...
IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert...
IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers