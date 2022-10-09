Silver Alert issued for missing South Whitley man

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing South Whitley man.

ISP said Seth Ruggles, 45, is 6 feet, 2 inches and weights 230 pounds.

He has black hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a white hat, dark blue sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

ISP says Ruggles was last seen driving a 1991 Chevy pickup truck.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and could need medical help.

Anyone with information on Ruggles’ whereabouts is asked to contact South Whitley Police at (260) 723-4814.

