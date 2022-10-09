Silver Alert issued for missing South Whitley man

ISP says Seth Ruggles was last seen driving a 1991 Chevy pickup truck.
ISP says Seth Ruggles was last seen driving a 1991 Chevy pickup truck.(ISP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing South Whitley man.

ISP said Seth Ruggles, 45, is 6 feet, 2 inches and weights 230 pounds.

He has black hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a white hat, dark blue sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

ISP says Ruggles was last seen driving a 1991 Chevy pickup truck.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and could need medical help.

Anyone with information on Ruggles’ whereabouts is asked to contact South Whitley Police at (260) 723-4814.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership......
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
Penn High School volleyball coach suspended
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Friday Night Football: Week 8 scores and highlights

Latest News

We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion
As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert...
IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather