Michiana Festival of Beers taps into rescuing animals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cubby bear? More like cubby beer.

The sun was shining on this fall day as the Michiana Festival of Beers held its 3rd annual craft beer sampling festival at Four Winds Field.

There were 40 breweries participating in the event, as well as food trucks, a coffee vendor, and live music from local band Hey Annie.

And with the Irish out of town this weekend, the event served as a pseudo tailgate, but it wasn’t just sipping in the sun.

The festival raises money for local charities and nonprofits, on top of highlighting local craft breweries.

“We had 800 attendees last year and raised $17,000 for Resale to the Rescue,” said Chuck Bergman, planning committee member for the Michiana Festival of Beers This year, we’ve had over 850 attendees, so we anticipate raising even more money. Resale to the Rescue is a local charity who, in turn, raises money for local animal-based charities.”

Michiana Beers also wanted to stress responsible drinking and not driving after enjoying the festivities.

To promote sober driving, they sold designated driver tickets, and for $5, the DDs were provided unlimited soft drinks and water.

This was the first year the event has used the entire concourse, and they hope to keep growing yearly.

