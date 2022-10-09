IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert Elizabeth Bennion sat down with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

Bennion previewed some of the important races happening in the Hoosier State, like the race for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Todd Young.

She also explained how voters should navigate the race for Indiana’s second congressional district that features a special election and general election spot on the ballot.

Bennion also touched on the impact some of the races in Michigan will have on the state, including the race for governor and attorney general.

There are also some local races that she says you should pay close attention too.

“We even see races like school boards that here in Indiana are nonpartisan, so people really need to pay attention to what’s going on,” Bennion says. “Candidates disagree with parental roles in the classroom. Candidates disagree with whether or how race and gender should be discussed in the classroom as well as sexuality. Lots of interesting things happening.”

