Freedom Walk raises $65,000 to help rescue kids from child trafficking

Destiny Rescue has helped save 3,000 children from sex trafficking this year.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Destiny Rescue and The Rotary Club of Goshen host its second annual Freedom Walk at the Goshen High School track to help end child trafficking.

Destiny Rescue tells 16 News Now that they walk, so victims don’t have to.

Destiny Rescue has rescued over 10,000 girls from sex trafficking, 3,000 of those happening just this year.

The event raised over $65,000, which will be used to rescue 45 more children from the unthinkable perils of child sex trafficking.

“There are about a million girls being sex trafficked all over our world right now, and it broke my heart; I felt we had to do something,” Rick Yoder, a member of the Rotary Club of Goshen. “$1,500 is what it costs to rescue a girl from sex trafficking, so e to raise funds for that. Last year, unbelievably, their two youngest rescues were 8-month-olds. That’s unconscionable, and we just really appreciated the sacrifice that the front-line workings are making; that we can help support them financially in that.”

With generous donations and community support, Destiny Rescue and The Rotary Club of Goshen plan to continue efforts to end child trafficking.

