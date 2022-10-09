First Alert Forecast: Shower chances increase midweek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight will keep temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Frost is NOT expected tonight. Low: 40°. Wind: SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High: 70°. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm front arrives in Michiana allowing temperatures to rise back into the 70s! Clouds and a breeze will build in throughout the afternoon hours. Shower chances increase after 4 PM as a cold front begins to move into the Midwest and Great Lakes. High: 75°. Low: 57°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect our early week warm-up to be short-lived as a cold front moves through Michiana midweek. This will bring with it a chance for off-and-on showers Wednesday into Wednesday night with skies clearing out by Thursday. High temperatures fall back below average into the 50s for daytime highs by Thursday and will likely linger into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.