Allen County Jail officials say Mayor Henry held for OWI

Tom Didier Statement on Tom and Cindy Henry’s Accident

Mayor and his wife were involved in a vehicle accident over the weekend

Tom Didier has issued the following statement upon learning that Mayor Tom Henry and his wife Cindy were involved in an automobile accident last night.

“At this point, I know only what has been reported in the media. I have known the Henry family for much of my life and our relationship goes way beyond politics.”

“I am glad that no one was seriously harmed and would encourage everyone to pray for those involved.”