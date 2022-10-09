Allen County Jail officials say Mayor Henry held for OWI

Mayor Tom Henry
Mayor Tom Henry(Tom Powell | Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Jail officials confirm with WPTA that Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry, 70, was booked into the jail for operating while intoxicated early Sunday.

Henry’s spokesperson, John Perlich, confirmed that tests conducted by police showed Henry appeared to be impaired.

Henry’s office issued a statement late Sunday morning.

WPTA is working to learn more from Fort Wayne Police.

City councilman and candidate for Mayor Tom Didier responded with a statement Sunday morning.

Mayor Henry is currently serving his fourth term leading the city. He announced this summer he would seek a fifth term.

