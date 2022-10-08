Survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse honored Saturday in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A celebration for survivors was held Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened on the northwest side of South Bend in front of Kingdom Christian Center Church. And on Saturday, that same church held a celebration for Brown and other survivors of gun violence or domestic abuse, spreading awareness and bringing the community together to celebrate life.

“The doctors said to us that the injury was so severe that he wouldn’t make it through the night,” said Canneth Lee, pastor at Kingdom Christian Center Church. “We saw him come from out of a coma, to moving, to wanting to dribble a ball in one hand, to walking again, to talking again, and everything that they said he wouldn’t do.”

“It’s a lot, I can’t even tell you,” Brown said. “You wouldn’t even believe me. It’s just a lot I’ve been through. I made it look easy, but it’s hard.”

According to organizers, more than 100 people RSVP’d to come celebrate Brown and other survivors.

