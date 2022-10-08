South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.

No injuries have been reported at this time as the South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

