Ozzy Osbourne launches cosmetics line

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped...
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped eyeshadow palette.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics just in time for Halloween.

The makeup line is in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty and comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette.

The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Boll Beauty’s website.

The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.

Unfortunately for Black Sabbath fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penn High School volleyball coach suspended
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
One person is critically hurt after a South Bend shooting.
One killed in South Bend shooting
The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership......
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
Shamond Jenkins
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for bank robbery in South Bend

Latest News

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines
First-hand look at Ian's destruction from Meteorologist Chuck Heaver
First-hand look at Ian's destruction from Meteorologist Chuck Heaver
WNDU Vault: Rescue Crews training on the St. Joseph River
WNDU Vault: Rescue Crews training on the St. Joseph River
Ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now...
Pet Vet: Fire Safety for Pet Owners
WNDU Vault: 80s Lake Erosion
WNDU Vault: 80s Lake Erosion