Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend

(WABI)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.

No injuries were reported. The South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

