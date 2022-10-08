Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure

Hart is in stable condition
Michigan players and staff react as running game coordinator Mike Hart is given medical...
Michigan players and staff react as running game coordinator Mike Hart is given medical attention on the sideline before he was carted off the field on a backboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP, WILX) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Indiana.

Hart suffered a seizure, and will spend Saturday night in a hospital in Bloomington.

Hart wound up on the ground after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and spread out across the field, many dropping to one knee. Several Michigan coaches including head coach Jim Harbaugh stood nearby as trainers worked on Hart.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen also walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on Indiana’s coaching staff.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines. He also played professionally for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

