Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A walk was held in Mishawaka Saturday morning to save lives and support survivors of breast cancer.

Held in Central Park, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer isn’t just a walk – it’s a movement bringing together nearly 1,000 people who are either breast cancer survivors, breast cancer patients, or supporters of the cause to raise money and walk toward a future without breast cancer.

“Today, there’s 3.5 million breast cancer survivors living in the United States, and we’re making incredible progress,” said Jamie Miller, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “And so, what it means to them is support. It means love, it means that they’re not alone. It means the world coming alongside them to help them in their journey.”

Our very own Lauren Moss emceed the walk.

Funds raised will go toward survivor support programs, caregiver support programs, and breakthrough research.

