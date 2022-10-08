Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held in Mishawaka

By Samantha Albert and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A walk was held in Mishawaka Saturday morning to save lives and support survivors of breast cancer.

Held in Central Park, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer isn’t just a walk – it’s a movement bringing together nearly 1,000 people who are either breast cancer survivors, breast cancer patients, or supporters of the cause to raise money and walk toward a future without breast cancer.

“Today, there’s 3.5 million breast cancer survivors living in the United States, and we’re making incredible progress,” said Jamie Miller, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “And so, what it means to them is support. It means love, it means that they’re not alone. It means the world coming alongside them to help them in their journey.”

Our very own Lauren Moss emceed the walk.

Funds raised will go toward survivor support programs, caregiver support programs, and breakthrough research.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penn High School volleyball coach suspended
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership......
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
One person is critically hurt after a South Bend shooting.
One killed in South Bend shooting
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered

Latest News

While the festival is only a one-day event, The Apple Patch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
14th annual Apple Patch Festival held Saturday
A celebration for survivors was held on Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph...
Survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse honored Saturday in South Bend
While the festival is only a one-day event, The Apple Patch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
14th annual Apple Patch Festival held Saturday
Held in Central Park Saturday morning, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer isn't just a walk –...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held in Mishawaka