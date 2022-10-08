Friday Night Football: Week 8 scores and highlights

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Week 8 of Friday night football here in Michiana!

Here are the scores and highlights for teams in our local area:

INDIANA

Penn 21, New Prairie 0

Elkhart 35, Marian 0

Benet Academy (Ill.) 7, South Bend St. Joseph 0

Jimtown 35, John Adams 28

Riley 40, Bremen 15

John Glenn 49, Clay 6

Washington at Bowman Academy

NorthWood 57, Wawasee 0

Mishawaka 15, Concord 11

Warsaw 43, Goshen 7

Northridge 49, Plymouth 0

LaVille 27, North Judson 21

Knox 38, Triton 32

Culver 28, Pioneer 8

Winamac 33, Caston 12

West Central 46, Frontier 6

Wabash 55, Tippecanoe Valley 46

Rochester 46, North Miami 6

Southwood 44, Whitko 0

LaPorte 21, Michigan City 12

South Newton 43, South Central 0

Fairfield 28, Lakeland 21

Churubusco 35, West Noble 19

Prairie Heights 25, Fremont 6

Eastside 35, Central Noble 0

New Haven 37, East Noble 14

Saturday Games

Hammond Morton at Culver Academy

Grand Valley Christian (Mich.) at Osceola Grace

Twin City at Red Arrow

MICHIGAN

Edwardsburg 56, Ostego 0

Niles 49, Paw Paw 8

Sturgis 26, Three Rivers 15

Vicksburg 28, Plainwell 7

Buchanan 26, Brandywine 24

Benton Harbor 14, Dowagiac 12

St. Joseph 42, Lakeshore 14

White Pigeon 59, Cassopolis 0

Centreville 1, Comstock 0 (Forfeit)

South Haven 22, Watervliet 14

Constantine 25, Kalamazoo United 20

8-Player Games

Marcellus 37, Concord 14

Mendon 53, Bangor 0

Eau Claire 64, Wyoming Lee 18

Colon 60, Burton Atherton 26

Tekonsha 62, Burr Oak 6

Bridgman 77, Lawrence 8

