Friday Night Football: Week 8 scores and highlights
(WNDU) - It’s Week 8 of Friday night football here in Michiana!
Here are the scores and highlights for teams in our local area:
INDIANA
Penn 21, New Prairie 0
Elkhart 35, Marian 0
Benet Academy (Ill.) 7, South Bend St. Joseph 0
Jimtown 35, John Adams 28
Riley 40, Bremen 15
John Glenn 49, Clay 6
Washington at Bowman Academy
NorthWood 57, Wawasee 0
Mishawaka 15, Concord 11
Warsaw 43, Goshen 7
Northridge 49, Plymouth 0
LaVille 27, North Judson 21
Knox 38, Triton 32
Culver 28, Pioneer 8
Winamac 33, Caston 12
West Central 46, Frontier 6
Wabash 55, Tippecanoe Valley 46
Rochester 46, North Miami 6
Southwood 44, Whitko 0
LaPorte 21, Michigan City 12
South Newton 43, South Central 0
Fairfield 28, Lakeland 21
Churubusco 35, West Noble 19
Prairie Heights 25, Fremont 6
Eastside 35, Central Noble 0
New Haven 37, East Noble 14
Saturday Games
Hammond Morton at Culver Academy
Grand Valley Christian (Mich.) at Osceola Grace
Twin City at Red Arrow
MICHIGAN
Edwardsburg 56, Ostego 0
Niles 49, Paw Paw 8
Sturgis 26, Three Rivers 15
Vicksburg 28, Plainwell 7
Buchanan 26, Brandywine 24
Benton Harbor 14, Dowagiac 12
St. Joseph 42, Lakeshore 14
White Pigeon 59, Cassopolis 0
Centreville 1, Comstock 0 (Forfeit)
South Haven 22, Watervliet 14
Constantine 25, Kalamazoo United 20
8-Player Games
Marcellus 37, Concord 14
Mendon 53, Bangor 0
Eau Claire 64, Wyoming Lee 18
Colon 60, Burton Atherton 26
Tekonsha 62, Burr Oak 6
Bridgman 77, Lawrence 8
