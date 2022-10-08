Excitement builds ahead of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series matchup against BYU

Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WNDU) - The countdown is on as the Notre Dame football team takes its show on the road to Las Vegas in this year’s Shamrock Series game.

The Fighting Irish have descended upon Las Vegas, and so has WNDU! We’ve sent 16 Sport Director Matt Loch to the “Sin City” to cover the highly anticipated matchup against the No. 16 BYU Cougars.

Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV Rebels, but it will be home Saturday for the Fighting Irish.

Usually, if you’re leaving Las Vegas in a good mood, it’s because you got lucky. Notre Dame is hoping the “Luck of the Irish” is on their side as the Irish look to stay undefeated in the Shamrock Series since it started 11 years ago. The team is also looking to win its third-straight game after starting the season 0-2.

After touching down in Las Vegas, Matt caught up with some Notre Dame alumni who now own a company together called MOGL that connects athletes to opportunities to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) in a safe, secure, and compliant way. You can watch the full interview in the video below:

Meanwhile, Las Vegas is a city with a lot of distractions, and the fighting Irish are going to have to get rid of all of them if they want to beat BYU Saturday night. Head Coach Marcus Freeman touched on trying to avoid those distractions earlier this week.

“We’re going to get there and be very strategic on what we do,” Freeman said. “I want them to go see Allegiant Stadium (and) spend a little time there, (then) go straight to the hotel. Have dinner, have some time together, a normal meeting that we have on Friday nights, and they’re going to go to bed. And we have to remember that our bodies are used to Eastern Standard Time, so we’re going to try to get them to bed at a decent hour and wake them up at a decent hour to get us ready for the game on Saturday.

“I’ll be doing bed check at 8:30 Pacific Time Friday night, so I’m not too concerned,” Freeman joked.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. You will be able to watch the game right here on WNDU! The game will also be available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Also, be sure to join us from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 16 News Now Saturday Morning as we check on the Irish from Las Vegas. And At 6 p.m., we’ll get you caught up on all things Irish on 16 News Now before Countdown to Kickoff begins at 6:30 p.m., which will lead up to kickoff.

