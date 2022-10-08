COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football!

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the BYU matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for this year’s edition of the Shamrock Series.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

Then, watch Notre Dame play BYU on WNDU of NBC’s Peacock streaming service beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.