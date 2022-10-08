69-year-old Kosciusko County man missing

SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - The search for a missing Kosciusko County man is underway.

The Silver Lake Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 69-year-old Terry Nash. Terry is white, 5′10″, 173 lbs., has blonde hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a grey hood and blue jeans. He was riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and grey cart.

Terry is missing from Silver Lake. He was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9:00 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Terry Nash, contact the Silver Lake Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.

