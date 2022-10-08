14th annual Apple Patch Festival held Saturday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Apple Patch, which is located just east of North Liberty, held its 14th annual Apple Patch Festival Saturday.

Attendees go to pick a wide variety of apples and pumpkins. Folks also got to check out other produce available at The Apple Patch, while also browsing over two dozen vendor booths and food options.

The owners of the Apple Patch say they are grateful for all the new, and old, customers the festival brings.

“It’s a family thing,” says Sue Dittmar. “We’re very fortunate. Our family is all close to us. You can see them running around, helping set up tents, and move cars, and doing whatever. So, it’s just a good thing for all of us at The Apple Patch.”

While the festival was only a one-day event, The Apple Patch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located at 65681 Sycamore Road.

