‘West Side Story’ this weekend at Morris Performing Arts Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend?

The South Bend Civic Theatre is presenting West Side Story at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The cast is made up of local and professional actors from across the country.

Nicolas Belton, who was born and raised in South Bend, is playing Tony in this musical.

He has performed on Broadway and national tours for the last 20 years and said he is thrilled to be back for this production.

“Tony is the ultimate tragic hero where, star-cross lover meets a girl...And it’s a story that reflects society and it reflects our decisiveness as a country, and I think it’s relevant now more than ever...I’m thrilled and excited for so many different reasons, mostly because I’m from here and I’ve been away for 25 years, working on Broadway.”

The show is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

