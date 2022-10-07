SJC Election Board hosts public meeting to test voting equipment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Election Board got a first-hand look at a successful test of the county’s voting equipment on Friday.

As questions about voting security grow here locally, this test showed that the machines should have no problem doing their jobs. These machines go through regular testing to make sure they can read all the ballots correctly no matter which way a voter leans.

It also ensures that the votes come out correctly after a voter submits their ballot.

This was an important measure in proving our technology can be relied upon during the upcoming elections.

“That’s really the intent of the test, to make sure that the results reflect the ways the ballots are marked, and at the end of the day tells you that it’s correct,” said Dave Smith, a machine technician.

The board is also looking to hire some vote center techs for Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

The requirements to apply:

At least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen.

Driver’s license and independent transportation.

Smartphone with SMS messaging.

Attend one of the in-person equipment training sessions (approx. 3 hours) at the “Election Warehouse” in the evening during the week of Oct. 31.

Attend a virtual poll worker training session which will be scheduled for one evening and multiple ones over the weekend before Nov. 8.

For more information or to learn how to apply, email VoteCenterTech@gmail.com and be sure to include “Vote Center Tech Info” in the subject line.

