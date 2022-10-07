SJC Election Board hosts public meeting to test voting equipment

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Election Board got a first-hand look at a successful test of the county’s voting equipment on Friday.

As questions about voting security grow here locally, this test showed that the machines should have no problem doing their jobs. These machines go through regular testing to make sure they can read all the ballots correctly no matter which way a voter leans.

It also ensures that the votes come out correctly after a voter submits their ballot.

This was an important measure in proving our technology can be relied upon during the upcoming elections.

“That’s really the intent of the test, to make sure that the results reflect the ways the ballots are marked, and at the end of the day tells you that it’s correct,” said Dave Smith, a machine technician.

The board is also looking to hire some vote center techs for Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

The requirements to apply:

  • At least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen.
  • Driver’s license and independent transportation.
  • Smartphone with SMS messaging.
  • Attend one of the in-person equipment training sessions (approx. 3 hours) at the “Election Warehouse” in the evening during the week of Oct. 31.
  • Attend a virtual poll worker training session which will be scheduled for one evening and multiple ones over the weekend before Nov. 8.

For more information or to learn how to apply, email VoteCenterTech@gmail.com and be sure to include “Vote Center Tech Info” in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penn High School volleyball coach suspended
One person is critically hurt after a South Bend shooting.
One killed in South Bend shooting
Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet

Latest News

Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights