Republicans double down on SJC clerk investigation resolution, Democrats have their own concerns

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County are calling for further investigation into Democratic Clerk Rita Glenn, who’s accused of violating election laws.

St. Joseph County Commissioners passed a resolution this week 2-1 for a third party to investigate, despite a state police investigation already being underway. Derek Dieter voted against it.

Amy Rolfes is running for the county clerk seat. In a new YouTube video, she also accuses Glenn of illegal activity. Surveillance cameras allegedly caught Glenn entering the ballot room without a Republican and possessing a Republican key copy. But Democrats say it’s Republican keyholder and former election board member Ben Horvath who should face scrutiny for not being available to open the ballot room back in May.

“What exactly occurred the night before the election when the documents were disposed of when we were told there were no ballots in the room that’s clearly contradicted by a new video,” said St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer (R).

Baxmeyer was met with some resistance after doubling down on his concerns about the current St. Joseph County Clerk’s actions ahead of the May primaries.

“Has Mr. Horvath been investigated and questioned by the state police? He was the one who started all of this. Where was Ben Horvath on the day he was supposed to come and do his official duty by opening the doors along with Rita Glenn?” said St. Joseph County resident and lawyer Michael McManus.

McManus and others claimed Horvath is the one who needs to be held accountable for failing to unlock the door to the ballot room the day before a primary election.

“Ben Horvath was supposed to designate someone to hold a key to the ballot room should he be not made available. Mr. Horvath didn’t do that. Mr. Horvath violated the code and should be subject IC 3-13-4-3 and should be charged with a level six felony,” said one county resident at the meeting.

Baxmeyer says Tuesday’s resolution gives the election board the opportunity to answer many of the discrepancies claimed in the surveillance video or otherwise start their own investigation, but state election committee members confirmed there isn’t a law giving county commissioners any legal authority to do any investigating.

Glenn’s defenders question the timing of this resolution so close to the County Clerk election, as political pressure toward election officials grows, and after two members of the republican party certified the primary results without objection back in May.

“This is a waste of time. You are usurping the authority of the election board. This is outrageous and the timing is really suspicious because it’s right before the election. I’m ashamed, I’m angered, and this is ridiculous,” said another county resident at the meeting.

Baxmeyer also had questions about the legality of having people who plead guilty to election violations back in 2013, working for democrats during this election.

The Indiana State Police are still actively investigating if Glenn violated any election laws.

