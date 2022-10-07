Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week features two teams that are undefeated in division play in the Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division.

The Penn Kingsmen host the New Prairie Cougars on Friday at TCU Freed Field. The winner will jump into the driver’s seat to claim the division title.

Looking at Penn, the Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph. Penn’s offense put up 40-plus points in both of those wins, and their defense didn’t allow a single touchdown.

16 News Now caught up with the Kingsmen Thursday to see how they’re feeling ahead of an important conference matchup.

“It’s always the next game for us,” says defensive lineman Zack Pelletier. “NIC championship on the line this game, obviously. We know what’s at stake, so we’re ready to go.”

“There’s motivation every game you play,” says head coach Cory Yeoman. “You work too hard in the offseason not to get excited about every game you get a chance to play in. Naturally, this is a big test in the NIC and they’re undefeated on the season and in the conference. It’s going to be a heck of game.”

16 News Now also caught up with the Cougars ahead of the big matchup. To hear from them, click here.

Kickoff at TCU School Field is set for 7:30 p.m.

