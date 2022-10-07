New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week features two teams that are undefeated in division play in the Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division.

New Prairie heads to Mishawaka Friday night to face the Penn Kingsmen. The winner will jump into the driver’s seat to claim the division title.

The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Their offense has scored over 40 points their last two games against Adams and Riley, and the defense is giving up less than 10 points per game this season.

But their hardest two games of the season are their last two games of the season against Penn and Elkhart. The team talked about how exciting it is to play meaningful games this late in the season.

“As I told our kids, it’s an unbelievable opportunity,” McKim says. “You got to come out and play as hard as you can because not a lot of people get these kinds of opportunities.”

“We wanted to play yesterday,” says running back Noah Mungia. “We’ve been ready since Monday to play, so we’re excited. I’ve heard from a few seniors that they wanted to play right away on Monday. They couldn’t wait, so we’re excited.”

16 News Now also caught up with the Kingsmen ahead of the big matchup. To hear from them, click here.

Kickoff at TCU School Field is set for 7:30 p.m.

