Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership... again!

The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware.

But the court received just two bids, and one was deemed “not qualified.”

The auction was cancelled, and the asset purchase offer of California-based Mullen Automotive was declared the successful bid, with a sale hearing set for Oct. 13.

Court documents show Mullen has offered more than 93 million dollars in cash and other consideration for the assets.

