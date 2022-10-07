Lunch and a show; Harrison students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The students at Harrison Elementary School were treated to live music during their lunch hours today.

South Bend Natives’ “Los De San Rafael” tour the country playing music, but their stage on Friday was their old cafeteria.

It’s all part of the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations, and the trio returned to their alma mater to sing, dance, and interact with students and staff.

“Here in South Bend, students and young people deserve a chance to be exposed to the outside world,” said Angel Vargas, Peace Builder Coach at Harrison Elementary School. “There are so many cultures; there are so many opportunities out there, and this is just an opportunity to see a group working so hard doing something they love, and we want to showcase that.”

Translated, the band name is “of Saint Rafael,” the patron saint of healing and travelers.

Their band name is somewhat apropos, as bands are always on the move, and music can provide a sense of healing.

The band members include Isac Ruelas on lead guitar/vocals, Moises Ruelas on guitar/vocals, and Gabriel Saenz playing Bass.

“Music is a very enriching part of the culture; the heart of their culture,” said Vargas. “So, we want to expose our students to Latin music, and no better place to do it than here, as half the population of our school is Hispanic.”

