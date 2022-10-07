Irish offensive line improving with time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many coaches will tell you games are won in the trenches.

Offensively, Notre Dame was on a roll in its last two games before the bye week.

In their last game at North Carolina, the Irish finally got the ground game rolling the way they wanted to, racking up over 200 yards behind their triple threat backfield.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman gave a lot of credit to the guys up front for opening up holes and improving every week.

" They’re continuing to improve because it’s a consistency in knowing who’s in the game, who’s beside you, the ability to work together,” Freeman said. “There’s also a confidence that it builds in your quarterback. I’ve been really pleased with the development of our o-line.”

The Irish will be back in action Saturday in Las Vegas, where they will take on No. 16 BYU.

