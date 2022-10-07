Irish offensive line improving with time

Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many coaches will tell you games are won in the trenches.

Offensively, Notre Dame was on a roll in its last two games before the bye week.

In their last game at North Carolina, the Irish finally got the ground game rolling the way they wanted to, racking up over 200 yards behind their triple threat backfield.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman gave a lot of credit to the guys up front for opening up holes and improving every week.

" They’re continuing to improve because it’s a consistency in knowing who’s in the game, who’s beside you, the ability to work together,” Freeman said. “There’s also a confidence that it builds in your quarterback. I’ve been really pleased with the development of our o-line.”

The Irish will be back in action Saturday in Las Vegas, where they will take on No. 16 BYU.

Be sure to join us from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 16 News Now Saturday Morning as we check on the Irish from Las Vegas, where the Irish look to win their third-straight game.

At 6 p.m., we’ll get you caught up on all things Irish on 16 News Now before Countdown to Kickoff begins at 6:30 p.m. and will lead up to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

And after the game, make sure you stay tuned in to WNDU for postgame coverage and immediate reaction.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey to enter transfer portal

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
During a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Marcus Freeman announced that senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey will redshirt for the remainder of the season and enter the transfer portal.

Notre Dame

Irish find offensive rhythm behind run game

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:43 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Notre Dame must find its offensive rhythm again as the Irish prepare to face No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Shamrock Series means special uniforms for Notre Dame, BYU

Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Notre and BYU will both be sporting special uniforms for their Shamrock Series matchup this weekend in Las Vegas

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas

Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
“Where would you like to see the Shamrock Series game played in the future?”

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish refreshed after bye week, preparing for No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas

Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman looks at it as the perfect halfway point due to all the hard work dating back to fall camp two months ago.

Basketball

Notre Dame men’s hoops holds first official practice of ‘22-23

Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team held their first official practice of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 1st.

Notre Dame

Pyne, offense shine as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina 45-32

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina.

Notre Dame

Irish hit the road to face North Carolina

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
To beat UNC, the Irish are going to have to slow down an offense that's averaging over 50 points per game.

Notre Dame

Freeman acknowledges large head coaching experience gap heading into Notre Dame’s game at UNC

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman will go toe-to-toe with a national championship winning head coach in Mack Brown, who started his coaching career in 1983 — three years before Freeman was born.

Notre Dame

ND Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees fires up QB Drew Pyne during Cal game

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A "lovely little discussion” on the phone with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees sparked a turn-around for QB Drew Pyne.