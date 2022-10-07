Health care professionals stress ‘ABCs’ of safe infant sleep

John Lozo of Parkview Health gives a presentation on safe infant sleep methods in Elkhart on Friday.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - October is safe sleep awareness month, and Parkview Health out of Fort Wayne is using a reimagined device to show how infants can sleep safely.

Starting as a doctoral student’s project, the Safe Sleep Simulation kit has been transformed into an educational tool for parents and caregivers.

They aim to educate new moms and families about safe infant sleep practices to help prevent sudden infant deaths (SIDS and SUIDS).

Every year, 3,500 infant sleep-related deaths occur in the United States, and the best way to prevent those deaths is by following the ABCs of infant sleep: Alone, on their Back, and in a Crib.

“It’s been an arduous two-year process to get this from our initial prototypes to where we’re at now,” said John Lozo, Health Care Simulation Specialist 1 at Parkview Health. “It’s been an amazing journey hearing how different people can really apply this and think it will be effective, and if it saves even one infant life, all the time and effort is definitely worth it.”

Lozo explained that the airways are more open when babies sleep on their backs, and even if they vomit, the fluid is more likely not to get caught in the airways when on their backs.

Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart, 15 local organizations were able to participate in today’s training and are even receiving a simulation kit to use with clients.

“We are hoping to move the needle on unsafe sleep infant deaths,” said Marti Conrad, Social Services Supervisor at Elkhart County Health Department. “We know from the child fatality review team that that’s the low-hanging fruit on our infant mortality rate. Almost all of our unexplained infant deaths are due to unsafe sleeping conditions. Babies need to be alone, in a safe, separate spot, and on their backs.”

Parkview Health is attempting to get the kits into Fort Wayne schools to give kids the tools to help take care of a younger sibling.

They are also trying to get these kits into babysitting classes.

