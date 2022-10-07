First Alert Forecast: Fall-Like Weather to End the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Scattered showers and some areas of drizzle under mostly cloudy skies will be likely along and downwind of Lake Michigan on Friday. Winds will be coming from the north and eventually switching out of the north and west by the evening. Temperatures will be much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s likely through the day. Very fall-like weather for Michiana to end the week. Shower chances come to an end by the early afternoon for most. High of 54 degrees. Winds N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Some clouds will be lingering downwind of Lake Michigan. The clouds will gradually clear overnight and into the morning as the winds begin to shift. It will be much cooler. Temperatures dropping into the middle 30s for most of the area. Widespread frost is possible early on Saturday morning. Low of 37 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Areas of widespread frost during the morning with temperatures in the middle 30s to start the day. Staying cooler with the wind out of the west through much of the day. Highs will get into the middle to upper 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies. No rain chances for Saturday, just very fall-like. It may be breezy from time to time. High of 56 degrees. Winds W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Areas of widespread frost during the morning again. Temperatures will likely dip into the middle to upper 30s during the morning. A lighter breeze and mostly clear skies will make Sunday morning the best chance to see the frost across Michiana. We will begin to warm up a bit. A little breezy into the afternoon with winds out of the south and west. This will begin to warm things up into the afternoon. Temperatures are back into the middle 60s. High of 64 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine will continue into early next week as the south and west breeze will continue to push temperatures back near the lower 70s by Tuesday. Another front looks to be coming our way for the middle of the week. This will likely bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and into Thursday. We will continue to keep an eye on this time frame for our next chance for rain. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

