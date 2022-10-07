‘Feel Good Friday’ has positive impact at Plymouth High School

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Feel Good Friday is helping students and staff and Plymouth High School to see more positivity each day.

“The more positivity and acts we can recognize I think the better we are as a school,” says PHS Co-Principal, Jake Singleton.

Singleton created Feel Good Friday to uplift students and staff, and to encourage them to find more positive moments in their school days.

“Really focusing on things, you can control, and I think when you approach each day with a positive attitude and mindset, some really powerful things can happen,” Singleton says.

Throughout each school week, the entire PHS student body and staff can acknowledge one another for something positive or kind they did that week.

“I really think the high school was lacking it, seeing what it’s added to the high school now, I really feel like it just adds so much more positivity that we really needed,” says PHS student, Carly Richards.

Students at Plymouth High School say that Feel Good Fridays have had a great impact and appreciate the way it shows that acts that normally, seemingly go unrecognized, can actually make a person’s day and week.

“You do it to send a positive message to people and I mean, it’s to make people feel good. If they’re having a bad week, maybe that’s something that they look forward to,” says PHS student, Jaylee Ramirez.

Teachers also agree that Feel Good Friday has been a positive addition to the school week.

“I think it’s crucial. Really when you think about the education system as a whole, it can get easy to kind of get caught up in the business, so being able to have people just shouting others out for things that they’re doing well, it’s incredibly encouraging. So, I think it’s just really important and uplifting for students as well as staff,” says Josh Dingeldin, a teacher at PHS.

Feel Good Friday at Plymouth High School emphasizes that it doesn’t matter how big or small the act is, the kindness is always appreciated.

“It can be as little as just smiling at someone in the hallway,” says Richards.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.